Ypsilanti school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

(WXYZ) — The corner of Bedford and Concord serves as the afternoon bus stop for kids in a Ypsilanti apartment complex, but on Monday afternoon just after 3 p.m., it was the scene of a shooting, and deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office got the call.

“Deputies were on the way to investigate and along the way, they also got information that a school bus had been hit by a stray round," said Derrick Jackson with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. "A bullet came through the front window of the school bus."

Luckily the stray bullet missed the driver along with another staff member and three elementary-aged students who were still on board. It's still unclear who fired the shots and why.

“We're still investigating, but early indication is it was not targeted towards the bus," Jackson said. "It appears there was some altercation between a group of individuals in that area.”

Ring video from a neighbor shows deputies on scene, where they found nine shell casings. Neighbors are a bit on edge. Mykeal Franklin is a mother living in the complex where many young children live, now having to worry about gunfire in the middle of the day. She didn't witness the shooting, only learning of it afterward.

“I wish people would do better, that shouldn't be happening," Franklin said. "Especially at a school bus? That’s crazy, that’s crazy.”

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says they have no suspect description and need the community’s help to keep reckless gun violence like this from happening again.

“These are innocent kids going home from a day of school to see parents and families and before you know it, violence is right there at their bus door," Jackson said. "So, very important issue for us to deal with.”

Anyone with information should contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.