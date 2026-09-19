Zaman International marks 30 years of fighting poverty with annual Run Walk Picnic in Dearborn

Around 1,000 people gathered in Dearborn Saturday for Zaman International's annual Run Walk Picnic, marking 40 years since the Inkster-based nonprofit began its mission to help families in need.

The event was a celebration of community, compassion, and years of creating hope. Today, Zaman operates in 25 countries, helping women and children break the cycle of poverty and build better futures.

Christel Ciolino and her mother, Jean Ciolino, said running the event's 5K is their annual tradition.

Watch Faraz Javed's report in the video player below:

Zaman International celebrates 30 years at Dearborn Run Walk Picnic

"We love it. I live really close by, and it's such a great cause, so I wouldn't miss it," Christel said.

Jean said the event brings together people from all walks of life.

"It's just a real sense of community you have here. From littles to olds, every age group and every ethnicity —everybody's here for the same reason: to support a good cause," Jean said.

In Metro Detroit alone, Zaman helps nearly 700,000 people. That's why for founder Najah Bazzy, reaching the 30-year milestone has been an emotional journey.

"It's been a lifelong journey. What it means is that there is so much goodness in our humanity, and people really just want an opportunity to serve. That's why we say hope for humanity," Bazzy said.

Bazzy said the milestone also brings to mind the children the organization serves around the world.

"It's the idea that in a world right now that is very distraught, and thinking of children around the world who are hungry, who are dying, who do not have health care services — to know that we can participate in alleviating a little bit of that pain," Bazzy said.

Zaman offers programs focused on workforce development, education, healthcare, and job training, among others. Zaman board member Wafa Dinaro said the organization tracks outcomes to ensure its programs are making a difference.

"We have so many incredible success stories —we track the data, and that's really the whole idea of Zaman — is to support the woman holistically so that she can be independent," Dinaro said.

One program helping shape the next generation is Zaman's youth running club. Zahraa Boussi said the club is an extension of the organization's broader mission.

"This youth running group really ties into that mission because not only are we empowering our youth to take care of themselves, but also to show them that these positive life skills will eventually follow them into adulthood," Boussi said.

One young participant said the club inspired her from the start.

"That I should try it out and never give up," Lilian said.

Supporters said the event draws them back year after year. Johnny Hamood of Hamood Law said his reasons for showing up are personal.

"Being a husband and a son and a father to daughters. I think it's important to make sure we take care of our women," Hamood said.

John Ciolino said he came out to carry his wife and daughter's rain gear — and that was enough for him.

"I can carry this gear all day long," John said, adding that it is his way of giving back to the community.

Looking ahead, Bazzy said the next chapter for Zaman is focused on removing the barriers that still stand in the way of the women the organization serves.

"The next 30 years looks like: How do we break the three barriers that remain? Transportation, housing, and childcare— I'd like to do that in the next three to five years. Beyond that, it's about — how does the man teach what it's learned to other nonprofits around the world," Bazzy said.

To learn more about how to support Zaman International through volunteering or donations, visit www.zamaninternational.org.

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