Zaman International volunteers tie the knot after finding love while giving back to the community

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Zaman International held its 15th annual Hope for Humanity Run Walk picnic at Dearborn's Ford Field Park to raise awareness about the much-needed work to eradicate poverty nationwide.

With nearly 1,200 people in attendance, there was something for everyone. But the showstopper was when 20th District Court Judge David Turfe put on his robe to officiate the 'I dos'.

"Let's call the bride and bridegroom. I introduce Alia Sareini, and Morteza Fradi... come on out," Judge Turfe said.

Alia first met Morteza this time last year during an event organized by Zaman International's running team.

"I was pretty new to the group, I came one day and wasn't able to keep up with the pace of everyone else, and he stayed behind so that I would have a running buddy," Alia said.

A place they least expected to find love.

"We had so much in common," Alia said.

Including giving back to the community.

"Where does that passion come from?" I asked.

"I say its really rooted in our personal and religious beliefs, its really part of Zaman's mission statement, and its give back what you can, when you can," Alia said.

"And this was the place for us to meet, because we were simultaneously working on being the best versions of ourselves," Morteza said.

Between the two, they've worked on a few dozen charitable initiatives organized by Zaman International.

"We just feel really lucky that this is our love story, this is how we met, and we get to share it with the people that we love, and an organization that we love that brought us together," Alia said.

"And here is where we tie the knot," said Morteza.

Even though it may not look like your traditional wedding, everyone was thrilled to see the nuptials, including the founder of Zaman International, Najah Bazzi.

"I couldn't believe it, so there have been actually a lot people who've met running on the trail," Najah said.

"When you hear these love stories blossom at your events, it must make you feel so proud and happy," I responded.

"You know what it is, there is so much pain and suffering in the world, and we all need love, humanity need love and humanity needs hope. So when you see people coming together, its amazing," Najah said.

Also, since Judge Turfe was having a great time, Faraz asked why he loved bringing people into matrimony.

"You know what they say, misery loves company, I'm married, now they are married," Judge Turfe said.

Judge Turfe advises single folks looking for love to volunteer at a non-profit.

"It brings not only helping the needy and the misfortunate, but you also get to meet each other in a wholesome place, and eventually, like Alia and Morteza, get married," Judge Turfe said.

Click here to learn more about volunteering at Zaman International


