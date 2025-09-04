Richmond Good Old Days Festival returns for 61st year this weekend

The Richmond Good Old Days Festival is set for its 61st consecutive year, continuing a tradition that brings thousands to the small Michigan community every weekend after Labor Day.

As trucks roll in and final preparations are underway, the annual festival is gearing up to deliver everything from carnival rides and derbies to horseshoe competitions and the famous outhouse race.

"Back in 1963 a group of people got together and decided they wanted to do something that would draw people to Richmond," said co-chair Matt Rix.

That group of people included his grandfather. What started as a small town's effort to bring in business has evolved into a major community celebration that draws families from across the region.

For Richmond resident Chloe McMahon, who lives near the fairgrounds, the festival holds special significance as both a childhood memory and a new tradition she's sharing with her own family.

"I actually see all my friends from high school, I mean the people that I don't see all the time I get to catch up with when I see them in the beer tent. It is like a reunion," McMahon said.

The festival's appeal extends beyond nostalgia. Families have claimed the same spots along the parade route for generations, creating a sense of continuity that spans decades.

"I just love that there is a sense of community pride,” Rix said.

For Rix, whose entire family participates in organizing the event, the festival represents more than entertainment.

"It's a big sense of pride for our family since literally everyone in our family is involved with this," Rix said.

While maintaining traditional elements like fair food and community activities, organizers continue updating the festival to stay current.

The festival culminates with a grand parade on Sunday, but the celebration begins earlier in the week. The carnival starts Friday, with the full festival kicking off Thursday.

Motor Sports

Thursday, Sept. 4-Saturday, Sept. 6

Skerbeck Family Carnival

Friday, Sept. 5-Sunday, Sept. 7

Saturday: Fireworks Show

September 6, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: The Great Michigan Parade

Sept. 7

Little Miss Richmond is crowned on the Thursday of Good Old Days, right after the Opening Ceremonies.

Festival Grounds:

69500 Beebe St., Richmond MI 48062

For more information, call (586) 727-1320

