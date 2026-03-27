7 ways the weather could impact your golf game this spring

(WXYZ) — Temperatures are finally getting warm enough to play outside sports, and after a bitterly cold winter, golfers are ready to hit the links.

But, springtime weather in Michigan can help golfers as much as it can hurt their play. Here are seven ways weather can impact your game this spring.

A Frost Delay

Temperatures are on their way up, but that doesn’t mean it will always be warm enough to play. On average, the last frost happens in the middle to late May in southeast Michigan. In Metro Detroit, the last frost usually happens between May 11-21, and farther out, the last frost happens between May 21-31. So, be prepared for a potential frost delay, especially if teeing off early in the morning.

Rain

The spring months are the wettest months of the year in southeast Michigan. On average, it rains 12 of the 30 days in April, 12 of the 31 days in May and 11 of the 30 days in June. So, if you’re looking for a dry day, check out the forecast!

Thunderstorms

Golfers should never play when thunderstorms are likely. Following our coverage on where to go outside during severe storms, golfers should know there are few places to seek shelter on the course. If caught outside and a storm rolls in, NEVER seek shelter under a tree, it’s one of the first places that could be struck by lightning. Golfers should get back to the clubhouse or find a structure, like a bathroom, and stay there until the storm passes. Worst case scenario, find a low area away from trees, duck down and cover your head. Stay away from your metal clubs because they’re good conductors for electricity. You can also download our app for up-to-date push alerts with severe storm warnings.

The next few weather characteristics can impact your golf game

Wind

Wind direction can greatly impact how far and where your ball goes. A headwind, wind from the front, increases the lift on a golf ball, but also increases the time the ball interacts with the air, thus shortening the distance it travels. It’s best to keep the golf ball lower in these conditions. A downwind, wind from the back, reduces the lift on the ball and can shorten the distance it travels. But you can counter the downwind by keeping the ball lower and reducing its spin. A crosswind, wind from the side, can push your ball more than 50 yards off target, depending on its strength.

Temperature

Warmer air is less dense than colder air, which allows the ball to travel farther. A 10-degree difference in temperature can add or subtract 1-2 yards of distance.

Humidity

When there is more humidity in the air, the golf ball will travel farther. Humid air contains more water vapor and water vapor is less dense than dry air. The lower density of the air allows the golf ball to go farther, but usually only up to 1 yard.

Wet ground

A wet or soggy ground can have many impacts on play. A wet ground increases the friction on the ball and slows it down faster. There is less control over the golf ball’s spin once it interacts with the ground. Finally, there is a higher chance for a fat shot when the ground is soggy, greatly reducing the distance the ball goes and causing damage to the course.

So, the next time you have a bad round of golf, just blame it on the weather.