Antoine Davis says he'll return to Detroit Mercy for fifth season

(WXYZ) — Antoine Davis, the third-leading men's college basketball scorer during the 2021-22 season, says he's returning to Detroit Mercy for a fifth year.

"I'm back," Davis tweeted Monday.

Detroit Mercy confirmed the move with a graphic reading "unfinished business."

Davis previously announced in April that he would enter the transfer portal.

Davis led the Horizon League in scoring, averaging 23.9 points per game. He tallied 2,734 total points in four seasons at Detroit Mercy, breaking the school scoring record in the process.