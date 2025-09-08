Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Associate head coach Biff Poggi set to serve as Michigan's acting head coach during Moore's suspension

Michigan Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, left, talks with running backs coach Tony Alford talk during an NCAA college football spring game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan Football
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Associate head coach Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan's head coach for the next week during Sherrone Moore's suspension, Moore announced at his weekly media availability on Monday afternoon.

Poggi returned to Michigan this past offseason after serving as Charlotte's head coach. Over two seasons, he led the 49ers to a 6-16 record.

This week, Moore begins his two-week suspension, which the university self-imposed in the spring, for his role in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. Following the NCAA investigation into the scandal, Moore will also be suspended for Michigan's 2026 season opener, set to be played in Germany against Western Michigan.

Before working at Charlotte, Poggi was on Michigan's coaching staff for separate seasons. He first was on Jim Harbaugh's staff for the 2016 season, before working for Harbaugh again for three seasons (2020-2022).

Before working at Michigan, Poggi founded Saint Frances Academy, a private high school in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. He got his coaching career started as his alma mater, Gilman School in Maryland, where he won 13 state titles in 19 seasons. He's had previous coaching jobs at the University of Pittsburgh, Duke University, Brown, Temple and The Citadel.

