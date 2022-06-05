2020 Detroit Grand Prix takes its final lap at Belle Isle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This will be the last time motorsport fans can hear the roar of IndyCar engines on Belle Isle as next year the event shifts to its new venue... Downtown Detroit.

That's one of the reasons why organizers are expecting nearly 100,000 people over the weekend, hitting pre-pandemic attendance levels.

7 Action News reporter, Faraz Javed takes a look at what fans will miss the most and how excited they are to witness the street setting.

"I used to see them on television and now I get to see them in real life, it is so exciting for me," said Gaman Munukoti, a fan waiting in line to get an autograph from his favorite driver.

Another fan, Collin Lefere, who has been attending the Belle Isle edition for years is sad that this is the last but also happy that he got a chance to be part of history.

"What are you going to miss the most?" asked Faraz.

"I think all the inside here, everything, people mingling around, tent and stuff to do," said Lefere.

Heading the event’s kitchen for over 10 years, Chef Jim Oppat will miss coming to the park that has seen some major transformations.

"It's so much more attractive now, its more beautiful, the landscape it is taken leaps and bounds in the 10 years on how much improvements have been made to this island," said Oppat.

The event’s chairman, Bud Denker says, improving the infrastructure on the island was always part of the plan as it hosted 22 editions.

"Over the course of 7 years we have raised over 6 million dollars for the Belle Isle Conservancy, those are some of the legacy we are leaving behind here besides the 13 million dollars of improvements that we have left on the island as well," said Denker.

Meanwhile, Diana Light, who has been attending the event since the 80s is super excited for next year when the Detroit Grand Prix takes over downtown.

"You have all the beautiful buildings and when those cars go through the street it like echoes and it gives you a total different perspective of what really is going on, it actually makes it bigger than life," said Light.

With a 1.7-mile street circuit incorporating Jefferson Avenue and Atwater Street, along Detroit's Riverfront, Bud says besides the view, the 2023 Grand Prix will also bring 50 million dollars of economic benefit to the city.

"And I've committed that 50-percent of the race circuit will be open to the public for free," said Denker.

June 5th is the final day for the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle. Gates open from 7:30 am with fun-filled activities throughout the day.

Here are all the things you can take part in on the last day of the Detroit Grand Prix:

Sunday, June 5

12:10 p.m. – Indy Lights race 2

3:30 p.m. – Chevrolet IndyCar Grand Prix

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are still available and on sale now at DetroitGP.com.

All admission includes access to the paddock, winner's circle, fan zones, standing room & platform viewing and historic Scott Fountain.

Parking and Transportation

Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary shuttle bus system to get to and from Belle Isle. Shuttles begin running at 7 a.m. each day until 2 hours following the race.

There are three inbound shuttle stops: South side of Atwater St. and St. Antoine St., on St. Antoine between Franklin and Atwater and the south side of Franklin St. near Rivard.

