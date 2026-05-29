Detroit Grand Prix 'Free Prix Day' draws fans from across Michigan and beyond

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Grand Prix is drawing racing fans from across Michigan and beyond Friday, with "Free Prix Day" giving attendees a chance to experience the sights and sounds of professional racing at no cost.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Families flock downtown for Free Prix Day

Grandstands 1 and 9 are open for free seating on a first-come, first-served basis, and more than half the track offers public viewing along Jefferson Avenue and the riverfront. The event features IndyCar, IMSA, and Indy NXT racing in the heart of downtown Detroit.

A steady flow of fans made their way to the Grand Prix throughout the day, traveling from cities including Ann Arbor, Flint, Lenawee County, and Toledo.

Angie Boston and her boyfriend came from Ann Arbor to attend. The two had their first date at last year's Grand Prix and returned to celebrate their anniversary.

"We love free day here," Boston said. "We love coming down, we ride our bikes, we take the shuttle, we come up the river walk, and then we get the free stands."

Angie Boston

She said Free Prix Day makes the Grand Prix accessible to people who want the experience without the cost.

"Free day to come and see everything, I want to bring my kid next year and take him out of school, he would enjoy this in the middle of the city," Boston said.

Michele Hanks, who came from Flint, said the atmosphere alone made the trip worthwhile.

"Just the sound of hearing the cars, it's exciting," Hanks said.

Heather Genereaux made the trip from Lenawee County with a friend.

"I'm a mom of five just trying to get out, get some good time in with my best friend," Genereaux said.

Beyond the racing, attendees can enjoy food vendors, purchase racing merchandise, and get a behind-the-scenes look at racing teams in action. Fans also have the opportunity to meet drivers on the course.

Brianna Marovich, who came from Toledo, said that access is a highlight of the event.

"I love going around meeting all the drivers and chatting it up with them," Marovich said.

WXYZ Brianna Marovich

The Grand Prix is also drawing younger fans. Gary Mercer, who came from Downriver, brought his kids to the event.

"The kids love it, they absolutely, he says, " Papa, I want to be a race car driver. Are you sure?" Mercer said.

WXYZ

"Free Prix Day" activities wrap up at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Grandstands reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.

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