Brad Holmes on Lions draft picks: 'We have a lot of flexibility'

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke to the media Thursday morning, one week before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Holmes spoke on a variety of topics, but didn't go into specifics about who the Lions are looking at.

“We have a lot of flexibility. We can go in a lot of different directions. I feel good about that," Holmes said.

Detroit has two picks in the first round - the sixth and 18th – and mock drafts have a variety of different players taken by the Lions, ranging from defensive tackles, edge rushers, cornerbacks and more.

Holmes also talked about Georgia DT Jalen Carter, and said he "felt better" about Carter after he visited Detroit.

Carter played a huge role on the Georgia defense, however, there have been concerns about his draft stock with on- and off-field issues.

“He came in, did a nice job, yeah. It’s always case by case. He came in, we enjoyed our time with him," Holmes said.

Holmes also talked about the quarterback situation in Detroit. Along with starter Jared Goff, the team said Nate Sudfeld will be back for the 2023 season, but they aren't done.

According to Holmes, the team will add a third quarterback at some point.

