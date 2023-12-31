Dallas Cowboys beat Detroit Lions 20-19 after Lions' failed 2-point conversion

The Detroit Lions were a failed two-point conversion away from beating the Dallas Cowboys, losing to Dallas 20-19 on Saturday night in Arlington.

It was a chaotic end to the game that saw the Lions drive down the field, score a touchdown and get the lead on a 2-point conversion that was ultimately called back due to a penalty.

Detroit, who has already sealed up the division, falls to 11-5 on the season. The Cowboys improved to 11-5 as they try to win their division.

The game was a battle as both teams struggled to score points for much of the game, however, the Lions were unable to stop star Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb.

Detroit got on the board first with a good drive that took it down to the Dallas 23-yard line before Michael Badgley kicked a 41-yard field goal to put the Lions up 3-0.

The Cowboys started to drive down the field on their ensuing drive, but it ended after Ifeatu Melifonwu intercepted a Dak Prescott pass intended for Lamb. However, the Lions couldn't get anything on the drive.

Dallas got the ball back and on third down, the Lions missed what would have been a safety and instead ended up a 92-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Lamb to put the Cowboys up 7-3.

Both teams traded punts and then Jared Goff threw an interception, but the Cowboys later fumbled it out of the endzone on their drive for a touchback.

Coming out of the second half, the Lions had a strong 13-play, 74-yard drive that lasted nearly half the third quarter, ending with a three-yard touchdown run from David Montgomery.

Detroit held Dallas to a field goal, and then the Lions kicked a field goal of their own to take a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

Dallas responded with a great drive of their own, going nine plays for 75 yards in just about five minutes that was capped off with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to Brandin Cooks to put the Cowboys up 17-13 with just over 7 minutes left in the game.

Detroit's defense was able to stop Dallas and get the ball back with over two minutes left, thanks to a huge sack by Aidan Hutchinson. He had three sacks in the game.

However, Goff's pass on the second play of the drive was intercepted by Donovan Wilson who made a diving catch.

Detroit was able to hold Dallas to a field goal after an incompletion and two timeouts. The Cowboys went up 20-13 with 1:41 remaining and no timeouts.

The Lions drove down the field and quickly scored to cut the lead to 20-19. They converted on the 2-point conversion on a pass to Taylor Decker, but it was called back due to a penalty for illegal touching.

On the next 2-point attempt, the Cowboys were flagged for offsides and the Lions got to try it for a third time, but the pass was dropped by James Mitchell and the Cowboys would go on to win.

Detroit falls to 11-5 on the season. The Lions wrap up the regular season next week at home against the Minnesota Vikings and will host a playoff game the weekend of Jan. 13.