Detroit City FC to honor 4 players as first-ever City Centurions on Saturday

Detroit City Football Club will honor four players during Saturday's final regular season match as the first-ever City Centurions.

According to the team, the four honorees – Maxi Rodriguez, Nate Steinwascher, Stephen Carroll and Connor Rutz – will be honored for appearing in over 100 matches for Le Rogue.

Steinwascher has been with Detroit for eight seasons and as the 2022 Black Arrow MVP for his performance in net for Le Rouge, and he has 102 professional appearances for the club. He played college for the Univeristy of Detroit Mercy, and also spent time playing in Sweden.

Rodriguez also has 102 professional appearances for the club, joining the team in 2021 and being part of some of the biggest moments in DCFC history. He was the team's leading goal-scorer last year.

Carroll has been the captain of DCFC since 2019 and joined the club two years earlier and is the all-time appearance leader for Le Rouge. From Cork, Ireland, Caroll saw more than 2,500 minutes of action last season.

Finally, Rutz was the 2021 Black Arrow MVP Award winner and has been with Detroit for four seasons. He appeared in 33 matches last season for Detroit, starting 30 of them.

The game is an important one for Detroit. The team sits one point out of a playoff spot for the USL Championship, and needs either a win or a draw, and a loss by Miami FC, to advancet to the playoffs.

The team will also likely honor Head Coach and General Manager Trevor James, who joined the team in 2019. This summer, DCFC announced James would move into a new role of DCFC sporting director at the end of the season through 2026, and will search for a new head coach.