Watch Now
SportsDetroit City FC

Actions

Detroit City FC will face Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Detroit City FC 2024 team April 20
Jon DeBoer
Detroit City FC 2024 team April 20
Posted at 7:39 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 07:39:41-04

Detroit City FC will take on Indy Eleven, also of the USL Championship, in the round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Le Rouge advanced to the round of 16 after beating the MLS Houston Dynamo on Tuesday night in penalty kicks.

Indy beat San Antonio FC 2-0 in their round of 32 matchup.

Detroit will travel to Indianapolis for the matchup, where they have already won this year.

In March, Detroit beat Indy 2-1 on the road at the beginning of the season with goals from Ali Coote and Maxi Rodgriguez.

If Detroit wins, they'll advance to the round of 8 where they are likely to face another MLS team.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard