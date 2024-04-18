Watch Now
Sports

Actions

ESPN's Adam Schefter talks NFL Draft with Brad Galli: JJ McCarthy climbing boards, Lions success under Holmes

ESPN's Adam Schefter talks NFL Draft with Brad Galli: JJ McCarthy ceiling, Lions success under Holmes
Posted at 5:13 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 17:14:44-04

(WXYZ) — ESPN's Adam Schefter talked about the NFL Draft with Brad Galli, discussing JJ McCarthy's ascent on draft boards, the Lions success under Brad Holmes, and how one more good draft could turn Detroit into a Super Bowl winner.

Schefter previewed the draft, and shared how McCarthy's college success helped him win a bet with friends.

The ESPN insider, whose wife has type 1 diabetes (T1D), has partnered with Sanofi on “The 1 Pledge [screenfortype1.com]” movement, which encourages early screening for T1D.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WXYZ named Station of the Year by MAB