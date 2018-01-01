Read Martha Ford's statement on firing of Jim Caldwell

(WXYZ) - RELATED: Detroit Lions fire head coach Jim Caldwell after four seasons

Martha Ford, Lions owner and chairman, released the following statement regarding the decision to fire head coach Jim Caldwell:

“On behalf of my family and the Lions organization I would like to thank Jim Caldwell for his exemplary leadership and service to our team and our community over the past four years.

“I believe Jim is one of the finest leaders we’ve ever had as our head coach. Not only did he guide us on the field to three winning seasons, but he also set a standard of excellence off the field that had a tremendous impact on everyone in our organization and our entire community.

“As many of our players have already said, his influence on them transcended the game of football and will positively serve them throughout their lives.

“Our organization is better because of Jim, and we are forever grateful. We wish Jim, his wife Cheryl and the entire Caldwell family all the best that life can offer.”