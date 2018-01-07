Report: Patriots "bracing for Matt Patricia to leave," join Lions

Cloudy
FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 31: New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia looks on during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is "most likely" leaving New England to become the new Lions head coach, according to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
Patriots are bracing for a Matt Patricia exit, likely as the next coach of the Lions https://t.co/9r3ijYICC6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 7, 2018
The Lions interviewed Patricia on Friday. He has been on the Patriots staff since 2004 and has served as defensive coordinator since 2012.
