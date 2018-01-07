Report: Patriots "bracing for Matt Patricia to leave," join Lions

(WXYZ) -- Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is "most likely" leaving New England to become the new Lions head coach, according to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The Lions interviewed Patricia on Friday. He has been on the Patriots staff since 2004 and has served as defensive coordinator since 2012.