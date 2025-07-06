Four Tigers named to 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Skubal named as starter for second time

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five Tigers will represent Detroit in the 2025 All-Star game later this month, ESPN announced early Sunday evening.

Tarik Skubal has earned an All-Star nod, and is a likely candidate to start the game for the American League, an honor often bestowed upon the starting pitcher that players & coaches believe is the best in the league. This is Skubal's second All-Star appearance, with the pitcher boasting a 2.02 ERA and a 10-2 record. Skubal, the reigning Cy Young winner in the American League, leads all qualified pitchers in WHIP (0.81) and is tied for second in strikeouts (148).

Watch Brad Galli's recent interview with Tarik Skubal

INTERVIEW: Tarik Skubal talks Tigers success, relentless work, and enjoying a ‘kid’s game’Tarik Skubal is living out his dream, and is relentless in his work to be great on the mound. The 2024 American League Cy Young winner recently talked with WXYZ about the team's strong start to the 2025 season, the fun they have, and the fan support at Comerica Park and beyond. Skubal grinned with relief that young Tigers fans want to be like him, mimicking his backpedal off the mound — and “not some other words I might say.” Watch the interview in the video player

Three Tigers — second basemen Gleyber Torres, left fielder Greene, and IF/OF Javier Baez — were announced as starters earlier this week. Torres will start at second base and Greene and Baez will start in the outfield; Báez will be the first player to start All-Star games both in the outfield and at shortstop in a career, according to Sarah Langs.

This is the most Tigers picked to play in the Midsummer Classic since 2013, when Miguel Cabrera, Prince Fielder, Torii Hunter, Jhonny Peralta, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander all represented the Tigers in All-Star game.

Coming off a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians, the Tigers boast a 57-34 record, the best record in the American League and entered Sunday tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. The Tigers also have the largest division lead in the sport, with the squad up on the second-place Minnsota Twins by 13 games.

You can watch these five Tigers at the All-Star game in Atlanta, with the American League and National League set to face off at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, July 15.