Groundbreaking set for new Detroit City FC stadium on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — The groundbreaking for the all-new Detroit City FC stadium in Corktown is set for Wednesday afternoon. Officials from the club, City of Detroit and others will gather for the event.

The club acquired the land near the intersection of Michigan Ave. and 20th St., which was the former Southwest Detroit Hospital. Demolition on the hospital began in December.

Originally, the club had planned for AlumniFi Field to open for the 2027 season, however last month, the club pushed back the opening to the spring of 2028.

"Just running into the reality of a large construction project and being realistic about when we can deliver the venue at a time and place that can meet our fans expectations," DCFC Co-Founder and CEO Sean Mann said in a statement at the time.

The 15,000-seat stadium is expected to generate $25 million in annual economic impact for the area. Last October, the club reached a $2 million community benefits agreement with residents.

On top of the stadium, there will be a parking garage and mixed-use space that includes apartments.

DCFC also got a historic investment this week from Jay Farner, the founder of Ronin Capital Investments and former Rocket Mortgage CEO. While the monetary value wasn't released, it was called it the largest single investment in the club's history.