Hassan Haskins, Michigan beat Iowa to win Big Ten Championship

(WXYZ) — Hassan Haskins ran for two touchdowns and Michigan beat Iowa 42-3 Saturday night to win the Big Ten Championship, earning its first conference title since sharing with the Hawkeyes in 2004.

Blake Corum opened the game's scoring with a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter. On Michigan's next offensive play, Donovan Edwards threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.

Edwards would later score a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Haskins scored on a four-yard run in the third quarter and a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Cade McNamara added a five-yard touchdown pass to Erick All in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines wore uniform patches paying tribute to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

UP NEXT: Michigan (12-1, 9-1 Big Ten) likely earns a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time.