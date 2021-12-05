Where will Michigan be ranked for the College Football Playoff? Here's when we'll find out

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines are headed to their first-ever College Football Playoff after dominating Iowa and winning the Big Ten Championship.

Michigan is currently ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff and could move up to No. 1 in the playoff following No. 3 Alabama's win over the current No. 1 team, Georgia, in the SEC Championship.

Cincinnati, which is ranked No. 4., is the only undefeated team in the top and won their championship game Saturday afternoon.

It's not known where the Wolverines or where any team will end up after the SEC Championship game's upset.

Instead of finding out Tuesday like normal, the College Football Playoff selection show will happen Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

The two playoff games will happen on New Year's Eve – the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl – at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Then, the College Football Playoff will happen on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.