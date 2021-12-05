'Hutch for Heisman.' Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson named Big Ten Championship MVP

(WXYZ) — Michigan standout defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named the Big Ten Championship MVP, the first defensive player to win the award since the championship game began.

Amid chants from his teammates of "Hutch for Heisman," Hutchinson accepted the award and gave a brief speech after the game.

"To win the Big Ten Championship here with the best teammates ever and the best coach in the world, I’m so proud of everybody, I’m speechless, there are no words," the captain said.

Last week, Hutchinson broke the Michigan single-season record for sacks.

No. 2 Michigan dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes to win the championship on Saturday night, 42-3, and are advancing to the team's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Previous winners of the MVP award include Russell Wilson, Connor Cook, Justin Fields and more.