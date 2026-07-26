Here are all the golfers teeing it up in the 2026 Rocket Classic

The 2026 Rocket Classic is coming back to Detroit Golf Club, bringing what is expected to be the best field in the tournament's eight-year history.
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This year's field features 10 major championship winners and 21 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings.
Top players include:
- No. 3 - Cameron Young
- No. 5 - Russell Henley
- No. 7 - Chris Gotterup
- No. 9 - Wyndham Clark
- No. 14 - J.J. Spaun
- No. 15 - Xander Schauffele
- No. 18 - Si Woo Kim
- No. 19 - Ben Griffin
- No. 24 - Ryan Gerard
- No. 30 - Hideki Matsuyama
- No. 32 - Akshay Bhatia
- No. 39 - Patrick Cantlay
- No. 41 - Rickie Fowler
- No. 43 - Keegan Bradley
- No. 54 - Nicho Echavarria
- No. 55 - Jordan Spieth
- No. 56 - Jason Day
- No. 77 - Sungjae Im
Other players include Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Aldrich Potgeiter, Cameron Davis, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Ruffels and Brad Dalke.
The full field will be filled out Monday with four qualifiers. There could also be changes due to players withdrawing. We will update this article as that happens.
The full list of golfers is below:
Zach Bauchou
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Chandler Blanchet
Keegan Bradley
Michael Brennan
Jacob Bridgeman
Dan Brown
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos
Patrick Cantlay
Ricky Castillo
Davis Chatfield
Luke Clanton
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Pierceson Coody
Trace Crowe
Joel Dahmen
Brad Dalke
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Zecheng Dou
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
A.J. Ewart
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Steven Fisk
Rickie Fowler
Brice Garnett
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Russell Henley
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Kensei Hirata
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Joe Hooks
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Ben James
William Jennings
Takumi Kanaya
Jeffrey Kang
Johnny Keefer
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Jackson Koivun
Christo Lamprecht
Hank Lebioda
Haotong Li
David Lipsky
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Stefano Mazzoli
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Moore
William Mouw
Keita Nakajima
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Andrew Novak
Pontus Nyholm
Thorbjørn Olesen
John Parry
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Marco Penge
Chandler Phillips
Aldrich Potgieter
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Marcelo Rozo
Ryan Ruffels +
Adrien Saddier
Gordon Sargent
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Neal Shipley
Webb Simpson
Jordan Smith
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sam Stevens
Kevin Streelman
Jackson Suber
Adam Svensson
Jesper Svensson
Nick Taylor
Davis Thompson
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Erik van Rooyen
John VanDerLaan
Kristoffer Ventura
Karl Vilips
Danny Walker
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Patrick Wilkes-Krier
Aaron Wise
Dylan Wu
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu