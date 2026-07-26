Here are all the golfers teeing it up in the 2026 Rocket Classic

The 2026 Rocket Classic is coming back to Detroit Golf Club, bringing what is expected to be the best field in the tournament's eight-year history.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2026 Rocket Classic

Related: See every hole of the 2026 Rocket Classic course after massive restoration

This year's field features 10 major championship winners and 21 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Top players include:



No. 3 - Cameron Young

No. 5 - Russell Henley

No. 7 - Chris Gotterup

No. 9 - Wyndham Clark

No. 14 - J.J. Spaun

No. 15 - Xander Schauffele

No. 18 - Si Woo Kim

No. 19 - Ben Griffin

No. 24 - Ryan Gerard

No. 30 - Hideki Matsuyama

No. 32 - Akshay Bhatia

No. 39 - Patrick Cantlay

No. 41 - Rickie Fowler

No. 43 - Keegan Bradley

No. 54 - Nicho Echavarria

No. 55 - Jordan Spieth

No. 56 - Jason Day

No. 77 - Sungjae Im

Other players include Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Aldrich Potgeiter, Cameron Davis, Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Ruffels and Brad Dalke.

The full field will be filled out Monday with four qualifiers. There could also be changes due to players withdrawing. We will update this article as that happens.

The full list of golfers is below:

Zach Bauchou

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Chandler Blanchet

Keegan Bradley

Michael Brennan

Jacob Bridgeman

Dan Brown

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Ricky Castillo

Davis Chatfield

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Brad Dalke

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Zecheng Dou

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

A.J. Ewart

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Kensei Hirata

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Joe Hooks

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ben James

William Jennings

Takumi Kanaya

Jeffrey Kang

Johnny Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Jackson Koivun

Christo Lamprecht

Hank Lebioda

Haotong Li

David Lipsky

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Stefano Mazzoli

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Andrew Novak

Pontus Nyholm

Thorbjørn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Marcelo Rozo

Ryan Ruffels +

Adrien Saddier

Gordon Sargent

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Neal Shipley

Webb Simpson

Jordan Smith

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Erik van Rooyen

John VanDerLaan

Kristoffer Ventura

Karl Vilips

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Patrick Wilkes-Krier

Aaron Wise

Dylan Wu

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

