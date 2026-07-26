Here are some of the best moments in Rocket Classic history

(WXYZ) — The 2026 Rocket Classic will be the final tournament, and over its eight years, there have been some incredibly memorable moments and fantastic shots.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2026 Rocket Classic

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Here are some of the biggest moments in Rocket Classic history

2019 – Nate Lashley wins first-ever Rocket Classic, going wire-to-wire

At the inaugural Rocket Classic, 36-year-old Nate Lashley went wire-to-wire, finishing at -25 and winning the first-ever tournament.

Lashley lost his parents and girlfriend in a tragic plane crash in 2004, and had the support of fans during the final round.

Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Nate Lashley returns to Detroit

2020 – Bryson DeChambeau overpowers Detroit Golf Club

The 2020 edition of the Rocket Classic moved from late May to the July 4 weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and didn't have fans in attendance.

Bryson DeChambeau came away as the eventual champion at -23, beating Matthew Wolff by three strokes.

Watch below: Bryson DeChambeau talks Ryder Cup, future of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau talks Ryder Cup, future of Rocket Mortgage Classic

He would later join the LIV Golf Tour.

2021 – Phil Mickelson arrives in Detroit

When Phil Mickelson announced he was coming to Detroit for the 2021 Rocket Classic, fans were incredibly excited.

However, Mickelson quickly became angry after a story published in The Detroit News that week that looked into a gambling controversy involving a Grosse Pointe bookie.

After that story, Mickelson said he wouldn't come back to Detroit, but then reversed course saying that he would return if fans pledged to do random acts of kindness.

However, it would all be for nothing as he joined LIV Golf in 2022 and hasn't played on the PGA Tour since.

Watch below: Phil Mickelson says he's not planning to return to Detroit

Phil Mickelson says he's not planning to return to Detroit

2021 – Cam Davis wins in five-hole playoff

Despite the controversy surrounding Phil Mickelson, fans got an incredible finish in the 2021 tournament.

Cam Davis, Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann went to a three-man playoff after they all finished at -18. Niemann was eliminated on the first hole, but Davis and Merritt battled it out for four more holes, with Davis coming away as the winner with a par on the 15th hole, the fifth playoff hole.

Watch below: Rocket Mortgage Classic champ Cam Davis talks after win

Rocket Mortgage Classic champ Cam Davis talks one-on-one with Brad Galli

2022 – Tony Finau gets a victory

Fans love Tony Finau, and he came away as the victor in a dominant performance in 2022, finishing at -26 and beating Patrick Cantlay, Cam Young and Taylor Pendrith by four strokes.

Watch below: Tony Finau wins 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tony Finau wins 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

2023 – Rickie Fowler gets first win in more than four years

Rickie Fowler has been a fan favorite since joining the PGA Tour, and in his trademark orange outfit, Fowler made a birdie on the 72nd hole to join a three-man playoff.

On the first hole – replaying the 18th, Fowler's drive went far right, but he hit an incredible second shot and made the birdie putt to win his first event in more than four years.

Watch below: Rickie Fowler after Rocket Mortgage Classic win: 'I was relieved and excited'

Rickie Fowler after Rocket Mortgage Classic win: 'I was relieved and excited'

2024 – Cam Davis becomes first-ever two-time winner

Cam Davis became the first two-time winner in the Rocket Classic history, posting a -18 for the tournament and beating Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia who finished in a four-way tie for second at -17.

Watch below: Cam Davis wins 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cam Davis wins 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

2025 – Another five-hole playoff

The 2025 Rocket Classic went to another playoff, with Aldrich Potgieter, Chris Kirk and Max Greyserman competing. Potgeiter, a rookie golfer from South Africa, won after five holes, making an 18-foot birdie putt.

Kirk was eliminated after missing a four-foot putt on the second playoff hole and pushing a nine-foot putt past the cup on the first extra hole with a chance to win.

“I finally got one to the hole,” Potgieter said after missed opportunities on the green by three players led to the longest playoff of the season on the PGA Tour.

Best shots in Rocket Classic history

In 2024, the PGA Tour put together the list of the best shots from past Rocket Classics, then known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic. They are:

No. 10 - Cameron Young hole-out from the bunker in 2021

No. 9 – Rickie Fowler second shot on the 18th and then birdie putt to force playoff, then second shot and birdie putt on playoff on 18 to win the tournament

No. 8 – Seung-Yul Non shot in 2020 for a hole-out birdie

No. 7 – Adam Long in 2019 eagle hole-out at 10th hole

No. 6 – Sam Ryder in 2023

No. 5 – Rickie Fowler at 17 third shot dunked for eagle in 2019

No. 4 – Cam Young slam-dunk 2022 dunk shot

No. 3 – Scott Brown hole-in-one on 15 in 2021

No. 2 – Mark Hubbard in 2022 at No. 12 for a hole-in-one

No. 1 – Max Homa hole-in-one on 15 in 2023

