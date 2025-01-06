Here are the teams that plan to interview Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn or Ben Johnson

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL regular season has ended, and as the Lions prepare for the playoffs, teams that aren't in the postseason are working towards improving for next season.
NFL teams with coaching vacancies can now request to interview Lions coaches during the postseason, and it's no secret that Detroit's head coordinators — offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn — will draw interest from teams.
As reports trickle in throughout this month, we will be updating this article with the teams interested in interviewing these two coaches. The running list is below, in chronological order:
- The New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets are expected to request head coaching interviews for Aaron Glenn, per ESPN's Adam Schefter (8:57 a.m., 1/6)
- The Chicago Bears have formally requested to interview both Johnson and Glenn for their head coaching vacancy, per Dianna Russini with The Athletic. (9:10 a.m. 1/6)