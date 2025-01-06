Here are the teams that plan to interview Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn or Ben Johnson

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL regular season has ended, and as the Lions prepare for the playoffs, teams that aren't in the postseason are working towards improving for next season.

NFL teams with coaching vacancies can now request to interview Lions coaches during the postseason, and it's no secret that Detroit's head coordinators — offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn — will draw interest from teams.

As reports trickle in throughout this month, we will be updating this article with the teams interested in interviewing these two coaches. The running list is below, in chronological order:

