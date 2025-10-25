Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
High School Game of the Week: Carlson Dominates Allen Park

Carlson made history by going 9-0 for the first time in program history by beating Allen Park 44-7
GIBRALTAR, Michigan — The Carlson Maurauders came into the final week of the regular season with a 8-0 record. They had never finished the regular season a perfect 9-0 until Friday night when they beat Allen Park 44-7 at home and claimed the outright Downriver League Championship.

