Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham talks with WXYZ Sports Anchor Tina Nguyen to discuss the Wolverines' 28-21 win over Rutgers, Tommy Carr's performance and why he is sticking with Carr over Bryce Underwood moving forward, preparing for his first-ever Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game, and more.

Watch the full interview in the video below

Kyle Whittingham on Michigan's win over Rutgers, Tommy Carr at QB & first MSU rivalry game

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