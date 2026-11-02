Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks with WXYZ Sport Anchor Tina Nguyen on a difficult first eight games of the season, including a lengthy injury list, late-game collapses and the challenges of finding consistency.

We also look ahead to the rivalry matchup against Michigan, the team's final stretch and what needs to happen to get the Spartans back on track.

Watch the full interview in the video below

Pat Fitzgerald on season so far: Injuries, tough losses & first game in MSU-Michigan rivalry

Related: Kyle Whittingham on Michigan's win over Rutgers, Tommy Carr at QB & first MSU rivalry game