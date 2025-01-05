Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone set to return tonight against Vikings on limited snap count, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After being out for the past seven weeks with a broken forearm, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone will be returning for tonight's high-stakes game against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport with The NFL Network. Anzalone will likely be on a limited snap count, with his snaps being monitored by Lions staffers. He will also wear a special pad on his forearm to prevent further injury.

Anzalone has been unavailable since breaking his forearm attempting to make a tackle in the Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anzalone has been one of the Lions' captains since coming to Detroit in 2021. He's appeared in 55 games for the Lions over the past four seasons, and in eight games this season, Anzalone has made 51 tackles, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, four passes defensed and 1.0 sacks, all while handling a lot of the communication for the defense.

Tonight's game has massive playoff implications for the 14-2 Detroit Lions, who host the 14-2 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. With a win, the Lions clinch the NFC North and the 1-seed in the NFC, meaning every playoff game the Lions play ahead of the Super Bowl will be at Ford Field. With a loss, the Lions become the first Wild Card team with 14 wins in NFL history, and have to play at least one playoff game away from home.