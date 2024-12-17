LISTEN: Dan Campbell unleashes passionate speech in 97.1 radio interview

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is great at many things, and delivering speeches that make you want to run through a brick wall may be his best skill.

In an interview this morning with Jim Costa and Jon Jansen on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell addressed the lack of optimism following a loss on Sunday where the Lions lost four players to injury. After the 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, defensive tackle Alim McNeil, running back David Montgomeryand cornerbac Khalil Dorsey were ruled out for the season, while cornerback Carlton Davis III was ruled out six weeks.

"You know what happens is, you win 11 in a row and you lose and then the sky falls, and I hate to say it, but we're not going to be able to win 11 in a row again the rest of this season. You know what happens is, you get used to eating filet,” he said. “But you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your f****** moldy bread. And it was fine, it gave you everything you needed, and sometimes you got to be punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are.”

In spite of the Lions leading the league in defensive players on injury reserve, Detroit is still are tied for the best record in the NFL (12-2) and is still leading the NFC North, winning the tiebreaker with the 12-2 Minnesota Vikings thanks to beating the Vikings earlier this fall.

"We can't let these injuries be in vain, man," Campbell said. "All of those players helped us get to the point we're at, these last ones helped us get to 12 wins and we owe it to them to finish this thing out."