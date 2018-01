(WXYZ) - Though it hasn't been officially announced because the New England Patriots are still playing, all signs are pointing to defensive coordinator Matt Patricia becoming the next head coach of the Detroit Lions.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Patricia has already started some of his coaching duties, informing some staff members that they won't be back.

Birkett reports that Patricia talked with some staff members last week to tell them they wouldn't be returning.

According to Birkett, it's expected that their will be an entire defensive overhaul, which is not shocking as Patricia is a defensive coach.

A report on Monday night from Albert Breer said that the Lions are also getting rid of their quarterbacks coach, Brian Callahan.