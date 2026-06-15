MSU AD leaving to take same position at University of Kentucky

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — J Batt, who had been Michigan State's athletic director for just over a year, is leaving the university to take the same job at the University of Kentucky, UK announced on Monday morning.

“Across these institutions, J has distinguished himself as a record-breaker in fundraising and as a leader who strategically invests in facilities to maximize resources and revenue,” UK President Eli Capilouto said in a press release. “As important, he has remained focused on ensuring student-athletes compete at the highest levels while being prepared for lives of meaning and purpose.”

At MSU, Batt helped secure a $400 million commitment, the largest single athletics gift in MSU's history. About $290 million of the donation is in support of MSU Athletics’ FOR SPARTA initiative, MSU said when the donation was announced in September. The university announced a $1 billion initiative called FOR SPARTA last year, aimed to help elevate athletic facilities, including a re-imagined Spartan Stadium.

Batt was announced as MSU's hire just 13 months ago. He came to East Lansing after working as Georgia Tech's athletic director for just under three years (October 2022-2025. He previously worked for the athletic department at the University of Alabama, serving as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer.

Batt has previously worked at East Carolina, Maryland, James Madison, William & Mary and North Carolina, his alma mater. At UNC, he was part of the men's soccer team that won the 2001 NCAA championship.

7 News Detroit has reached out to MSU regarding the departure; we will update this article if and when we hear from them.