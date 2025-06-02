MSU announces J Batt as new Athletic Director & Vice President

EAST LANSING, Mich; (WXYZ) — J Batt has been named the next Athletic Director and Vice President of Michigan State University, the school announced on Monday morning.

Batt (right in photo above, courtesy of AP) comes to East Lansing after working as Georgia Tech's athletic director for just under three years (October 2022-present). He previously worked for the athletic department at the University of Alabama, serving as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer.

This announcement comes after Alan Haller left as Athletic Director at the beginning of May.

Batt has previously worked at East Carolina, Maryland, James Madison, William & Mary and North Carolina, his alma mater. At UNC, he was part of the men's soccer team that won the 2001 NCAA championship. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Sunday that he built a relationship with MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz when they were both attending school in Chapel Hill.