NBA bringing 'Road Trip to the Trophy' postseason bus tour to Detroit on Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NBA is bringing the "Road Trip to the Trophy" postseason bus tour to Detroit this weekend ahead of the Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks playoff series.

According to the league, the NBA is bringing the bus tour to eight cities and it will start in Detroit.

Related: Detroit Pistons playoff schedule: Dates & start times with game 4 on Channel 7

The bus tour will be at Grand Circus Park in Downtown Detroit from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 19.

Fans can get their picture taken with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, make playoff predictions, win special prizes and more.

There will also be appearances from former Detroit Pistons players and Detroit Pistons entertainment teams including Hopper, the dancers, extreme team and more.

There will also be free air brush tattoos, balloon twisting, ree ice cream and cotton candy.