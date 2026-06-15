Here's when PWHL Detroit will draft on Wednesday at the Fox Theatre

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League has unveiled the draft order for the 2026 draft at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday.

Related: What to know about the PWHL Draft and Awards in Detroit

Detroit will pick third, according to the PWHL. The Vancouver Goldeneys will draft first after finishing first in the "Gold Plan" standings during the regular season.

Reminder: TV20 Detroit will air the PWHL Draft live on Wednesday in partnership with Scripps Sports

Second will be the Seattle Torrent, who finished in last place during the regular season. Then, the four expansion teams will draft, followed by New York, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston, Ottawa and the Walter Cup Champions, Montreal.

Detroit will also have pick 15 in the second round, pick 27 in the third round, pick 39 in the fourth round, pick 51 in the fifth round and pick 63 in the sixth round.

However, it's expected that Detroit is trading the first round pick to PWHL Las Vegas in exchange for Hilary Knight as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

TV20 Detroit will broadcast the PWHL Draft live from the Fox Theatre on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.