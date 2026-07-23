13-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth commits to playing in 2026 Rocket Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One week before golfers are set to tee off in the 2026 Rocket Classic, Jordan Spieth has committed to playing in the event.

A 13-time PGA Tour winner, Spieth has won three major championships — the 2015 Masters, the 2015 U.S. Open and the 2017 Open Championship. Spieth is ranked 55th in both the Official World Golf Ranking and the FedExCip Standings.

The deadline for golfers to commit to the event is Friday, July 24. Here's a list of players who committed before Spieth:

Cameron Young – World No. 3

Russell Henley – World No. 5

Chris Gotterup - World No. 7

Wyndham Clark – World No. 9

J.J. Spaun – World No. 14

Xander Schauffele – World No. 15

Si Woo Kim – World No. 18

Ben Griffin - World No. 19

Hideki Matsuyama – World No. 30

Akshay Bhatia – World No. 32

Patrick Cantlay – World No. 39

Rickie Fowler – World No. 41

Keegan Bradley – World No. 43

Nico Echavarria – World No. 54

Jason Day - 2World No. 56; FedExCup No. 72

Sungjae Im – World No. 77;

Brooks Koepka – Five-time major championship winner; Nine-time PGA TOUR winner

Tony Finau – 2022 Rocket Classic champion

Aldrich Potgieter – Defending Rocket Classic champion

Cameron Davis – Two-time Rocket Classic winner (2021 and 2024).

Ricky Castillo – 2026 Puerto Rico Open winner

Brandt Snedeker – 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic winner

Ryan Ruffels – Popular YouTube golfer, 28-year-old Australian who has made 21 PGA TOUR starts

The Rocket Classic returns to the Detroit Golf Club for the eighth and final year next weekend (July 30-August 2). Tickets to the Rocket Classic are available at this link.

