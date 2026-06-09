Rocket Classic officially ending after 2026 tournament

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Classic is officially coming to an end after the 2026 event, 7 News Detroit has confirmed. Rocket Companies declined to pick up the option for 2027.

Major changes are coming to the future PGA Tour schedule, and in past Rocket Classics, there has been a struggle with bringing in elite golfers and bad timing on the PGA Tour calendar.

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This year's event will take place July 30-Aug. 2 at the historic Detroit Golf Club, which just had a restoration done on the North Course where the tournament takes place. Commitments this year include Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Rickie Fowler and more.

"We are incredibly proud of what this tournament has meant to the city, from creating unforgettable moments for fans to raising more than $10 million for local organizations," Tournament Director Mar Hollis said in a statement. "When we launched the Rocket Classic, our mission was to shine a national spotlight on Detroit. That mission has been accomplished – our city is celebrated as the model for resilience, innovation and community-driven progress. During the pandemic, we expanded our focus to include bridging the digital divide, helping Detroit make tremendous progress from one of the least digitally connected large cities to a leader in digital inclusion."

“The PGA TOUR is grateful to Rocket, which will conclude a 13-year run as a title sponsor following this year’s Rocket Classic. We remain interested in the Detroit market and will explore options for a new sponsor," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Watch below: Our 2025 interview with Mark Hollis on the future of the Rocket Classic

Mark Hollis speaks on future of Rocket Classic

Detroit officially got its first PGA Tour event in 2019 when it debuted as the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tournament moved to Detroit after Quicken Loans took over sponsorship of an event in Washington D.C., with plans to eventually bring a tournament to the City of Detroit.

The tournament also launched its Changing the Course initiative in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to help bridge the digital divide in the City of Detroit. The tournament has invested more than $10 million into local charities, including $6 million to the Changing the Course initiative since it launched.

That initiative has helped 162,000 Detroit residents connect to an affordable connectivity program, launched 22 technology hubs across the city and distributed more than 77,000 devices to the Detroit community.