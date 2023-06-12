2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama commits to Rocket Mortgage Classic

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club has landed another big name as the 26th-ranked player in the world Hideki Matsuyama has committed to play in the event this year.

Matsuyama is an eight-time winner on the PGA tour, including the 2021 Masters. He has played in the Rocket Mortgage Classic three of the past four years, earning two top 25 finishes.

He joins 19th-ranked Sungjae Im, 36th-ranked Chris Kirk, 48th-ranked K.H. Lee, and 50th-ranked Taylor Moore, who all recently committed to play. In all, 12 of the top 50 players in the world, and 8 within the top 30, have committed to the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The majority of the field is expected to be confirmed by Friday, June 23, with the final player exemptions to complete the field being announced before the beginning of the tournament week. Four players will earn entry through an open qualifier on Monday, June 26.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club June 27 to July 2.