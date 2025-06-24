2025 Rocket Classic: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2025 Rocket Classic is back as some of the best golfers in the world face off at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

This year's tournament is the seventh annual event as the PGA Tour and Dan Gilbert brought the tournament to Detroit.

Below is everything you need to know about the tournament.

Who's playing?

This year's tournament will feature 12 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings, including Colin Morikawa, Team USA Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and many more.

In all, there are 156 players teeing it up in Detroit starting Thursday. You can see the full field list here.

Watch below: Detroit Golf Club ready to host Rocket Classic

WXYZ specials on the Rocket Classic

7 News Detroit is proud to be an official partner of the 2025 Rocket Classic.



Watch "Countdown to the Rocket Classic" at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24

Watch "Teeing It Up in the D" at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 28 and 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 29

How to get tickets

Tickets are still available for the tournament. daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.

This year, students will also be able to receive a special discount of 31.3% grounds tickets using a valid .edu address. On Saturday, June 28, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school colors.

Children 15 and under will receive complimentary admission for grounds access with an adult ticket holder. There is a limit of four children per ticketed adult.

Watch below: Side-by-side video shows planned changes for Detroit Golf Club's North Course

Where to park & other transportation

Parking is available for free on Wednesday at the University of Detroit-Mercy. Then, for tournament days Thursday-Sunday, fans can purchase parking at Wayne State University and be shuttled to the tournament.

ADA parking is located at the University of Detroit Mercy. No advance reservation is required, and you must have your handicap placard and ID that matches to placard to park in the lot.

There is a rideshare drop-off/pick-up located at the Palmer Park community Building at 1121 Merrill Plaisance St. in Detroit.

Watch below: Rocket Classic boasts impressive field

Detroit Community Day

Detroit Community Day also returns this year on Wednesday, June 25. Gates open at 6:45 a.m. and free parking is available at the University of Detroit Mercy. Free admission is available for everyone on Detroit Community Day.

Fans can watch their favorite golfers in the Delta Dental Pro-Am, plus First Tee of Greater Detroit is running a free youth golf clinic from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fan experiences at the Rocket Classic

There are different viewing locations for fans who attend the tournament. They include:



Sundial Clubhouse Lawn – Fans can enjoy a front-row view of the Putting Green Presented by J.P. Morgan, as well as the second green and third tee box – all just steps from the autograph zone and surrounded by food and beverage options available for purchase.

The Treehouse – This incredible viewing deck is open to all and features a full menu of concession items for purchase and exceptional views of the first green, fifth tee box and seventh green.

Lucky One – The new venture from Dave Portnoy and Miss Peaches is bringing a mobile beverage cart to the course each day of the tournament, serving up refreshing Lucky One Vodka Lemonade for those 21 and over.

AREA 313 Village Presented by AlumniFi – Guests will experience activations from AlumniFi and the Rocket Community Fund, among others, in the shadows of a giant LED screen showing all the action from across the golf course.

AREA 313 Grove – This area features the Elijah Craig Happy Hour from 3-5 p.m. daily with special appearances, DTE giveaways, a Skechers pop-up and the Rocket AREA 313 Fan Experience.

Rocket AREA 313 Fan Experience – Visit the Rocket activation at AREA 313 Grove to participate in golf games, photo booths and the chance to design your dream home.

Smokey G’s Smokehouse – Also located in the AREA 313 Grove, attendees can enjoy some of the best barbecue Detroit has to offer.

High Noon Sun Deck – Those aged 21+ can access concession options while watching the action on the 17th green.

Rocket Classic Fan Shop – The latest and most exclusive Rocket Classic merchandise is offered only on site at Detroit Golf Club. Styles range from golf to athleisure and celebrate the true grit of Detroit.

Greyson Wolf Den – Shop the latest golf and athleisure styles on site at the Rocket Classic from one of Detroit’s most popular fashion brands.

Daily Themes

The Rocket Classic is also having several theme days throughout the tournament. Details are below.

Thursday, June 26 - Bow Tie Day presented by The Gilly Project

This day honors Nick Gilbert, the late son of Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, who passed away from neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a genetic condition that causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways throughout the body.

Friday, June 27 - Folds of Honor Friday

The Rocket Classic has partnered with Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to family members of fallen and wounded service members. With the partnership, Friday at the tournament will be designated as Folds of Honor Friday, and the Rocket Classic will fund 13 Folds of Honor scholarships.

Military members and first responders will also be able to get free tickets on Folds of Honor Friday, according to tournament officials.

Another aspect of the partnership includes an exemption into the field for the Folds of Honor Collegiate winner. In 2024, Dominic Clemons from the University of Alabama won the event and will be part of the field, making his PGA Tour debut.

During the tournament on Friday, there will be a special playing of the National Anthem and fans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Saturday, June 28 - Collegiate Day

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite college colors on Saturday, and students with a valid .edu email address can get 31.3% off tickets. Greyson Clothiers will also offer a limited-edition hat with a surprise drop on the day of the tournament.