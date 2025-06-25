Here are tee times for the first 2 rounds of the 2025 Rocket Classic

(WXYZ) — The PGA Tour released the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2025 Rocket Classic, kicking off at the historic Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.

The tournament will feature 11 of the top 50 golfers in the world, and tee times begin at 6:45 a.m. Thursday and Friday with the final tee time of the afternoon at 2:22 p.m.

While the tour hasn't released the "featured group" coverage yet, it's likely going to be the two tee times that start off the 10th tee on Thursday morning and the first tee on Friday afternoon.

They are:



Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay (7:29 a.m. Thursday off 10 and 12:54 p.m. Friday off 1)

Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick (7:40 a.m. Thursday off 10 and 1:05 p.m. Friday off 1)

The PGA Tour expects starting times Saturday and Sunday to be around 7 a.m. with the last tee time around 2 p.m.

You can see the full tee time sheet below for the first two rounds.