AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble brings big names to Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tuesday was time for the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble presented by Priority Health Total Health Foundation as part of this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Everything you need to know

Among those participating were Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson and Calvin Johnson, as well as Chris Webber and Tom Izzo. They were joined by WWE professional wrestler The Miz as well as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill.

In addition to the local and national stars, PGA Tour pros Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim, Matt Kuchar, and Will Zalatoris also took part in the scramble, on of the special events surrounding the tournament and the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Detroit Community Days.