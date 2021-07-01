Watch
Bryson DeChambeau's caddie reportedly quits ahead of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 01, 2021
(WXYZ) — Bryson DeChambeau's caddie, Tim Tucker, has reportedly quit ahead of the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The news was first reported by Chris Solomon from the golf podcast and website No Laying Up.

Scott was on the bag for DeChambeau during the practice rounds at the start of the week, and has been on the bag for all eight of his wins.

According to No Laying Up, a representative from Cobra will be on DeChambeau's bag during the first day of the tournament.

DeChambeau tees off at 1:10 p.m. in a featured group.

