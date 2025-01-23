Detroit's PGA Tour event renamed the Rocket Classic after company's re-brand

Detroit's PGA Tour event announced a new name on Thursday and will now be known as the Rocket Classic. It was previously known as the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The change comes after the tournament's sponsor – Rocket – underwent a rebrand earlier this month.

The tournament is in its seventh year and the new website will be RocketClassic.com. It takes place at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

"We are proud to unveil the new brand for the Rocket Classic alongside Rocket’s refreshed visual identity," said Bill Emerson, President of Rocket Companies and the Rocket Giving Fund. "The Rocket Classic is more than a golf tournament — it’s a driving force for positive change in Detroit, advancing our Changing the Course initiative to bridge the digital divide. This effort is a perfect reflection of Rocket’s mission to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

The Rocket Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club from June 25-29. Ticket information is set to be released in the coming months.