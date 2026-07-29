Golf fans gather in downtown Detroit for Par 3 in the D watch party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Golf fans showed up Campus Martius Park for a watch party as a handful of PGA pros teed off from a five-story building in downtown Detroit, launching drives over Woodward Avenue to a green below.

The public was not allowed to view the Par 3 event from the street, but some fans stood along fences on Woodward Avenue to catch a glimpse of the action. Others were directed to the watch party at Campus Martius, where a livestream of the event played for the crowd.

Lee Keselowski, a golf coach, brought his high school team from Kalamazoo to downtown Detroit hoping to see the pros in action.

"Unique event. Awesome for the city of Detroit obviously, and to see some of the top tier PGA tour players is just so cool," Keselowski said.

WXYZ

David Graciak made a last-minute decision to bring his 5-year-old son Noah downtown after hearing about the event.

"We heard about it this afternoon. We were at home and figured we'd shoot down, check it out and get as close as possible," Graciak said.

Watch our Par 3 in the D and our Countdown to the Rocket Classic below:

Par 3 in the D & 7's Countdown to the Rocket Classic

Noah had a clear favorite when asked about his preferred golfer.

"Scottie Scheffler," Noah said.

WXYZ

Scheffler was not among the participants in the Par 3 event.

At the Campus Martius watch party, Derek Fuller and his brother Corey took in the livestream and soaked up the atmosphere.

"I thought the vibes and atmosphere was pretty cool too. A couple shots, people were cheering in here, having a good time," Derek Fuller said.

WXYZ

Corey Fuller said the shots left him in awe.

"Intense. I'd be nervous taking a shot myself. I think I'd break a couple windows," Corey Fuller said.

Fan Darrin Flowers also praised the event, including moments when young kids got a chance to putt from the green.

"I thought it was pretty dope, pretty dare devilish," Flowers said.

WXYZ

But for many fans, the excitement was tempered by the knowledge that this year's Rocket Classic is the last in Detroit. Flowers, who said he has attended every year since the tournament began, felt the weight of the moment.

"I've gone every year for the last eight years that it's been here, and I feel like it's grown and gotten better every year, so this being the last one is kind of sad," Flowers said.

Graciak echoed that sentiment.

"It's sad, I would say. Anytime the PGA tour comes to Detroit, it's a good thing, so sad to see it go for sure," Graciak said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

