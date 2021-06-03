Watch
Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama commits to Rocket Mortgage Classic

Gregory Bull/AP
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 10:12:39-04

(WXYZ) — The 202`1 Masters Champion Hidecki Matsuyama will be in Detroit this summer for the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Matsuyama is the latest commitment and joins two other current Major champions, PGA Champion Phil Mickelson and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

The tournament takes place July 1-4 at the historic Detroit Golf Club, and it's in its third year. Nate Lashley won the inaugural event and DeChambeau won last year's.

Other players committed to the tournament include Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa, Sungjae Im and Cameron Champ.

