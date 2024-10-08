Red Wings move back home opener start time due to Tigers ALDS game

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings have moved back the start of their season opener on Thursday due to the Detroit Tigers playoff game.

According to the Red Wings, Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins will now have puck drop at 8 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians during game four of the American League Division Series with first pitch at 6:08 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to get Downtown early and give themselves extra time for parking. You can reserve parking in advance online.

Before the game, several areas of Little Caesars Arena will open early – including Mike's Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar.

The Chevrolet Plaza and Budweiser Biergarten will open for Fan Fest at 4:30 p.m.

Doors to the game will open at 5 p.m.

