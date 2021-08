(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent Hamidou Diallo, according to a report from ESPN.

The deal is worth a reported $10.4 million.

Diallo joined the Pistons in March as part of a trade that sent Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following the trade, Diallo averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 20 games with Detroit.