(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines are national champions for the first time since 1997, and the first undisputed national championship since 1948.

Michigan's defense dominated as the Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan started off in a perfect way, driving down the field for a touchdown. The 8-play, 84-yard drive ended on a 41-yard run from Donovan Edwards where he broke tackles and got free to the endzone.

Washington took over and started driving down the field, but Michigan's defense held the Huskies to a field goal after a 14-play drive, cutting the lead to 7-3.

It was Edwards once again who broke free on Michigan's next drive, making a cut, finding a hole and going 46 yards for his second touchdown of the quarter.

Michigan DL Kris Jenkins after national championship win: 'Look what we just did, enough said'

It looked like Michigan might score again after holding Washington to a 3-and-out, especially after Blake Corum opened the drive with a 59-yard run. Michigan however couldn't get another first down and settled for a 31-yard field goal from James Turner, going up 17-3 early in the second quarter.

Michigan stopped Washington after two penalties by the Huskies. Washington went for it on 4th and 7 from the Michigan 47. Michael Penix Jr.'s pass to Rome Odunze was almost caught but it appeared to be a miscue on the route-running.

Both teams traded punts and Michigan failed to convert on a fourth down late in the second quarter.

Washington then went 61 yards on 11 plays and scored on a 3-yard pass from Penix to Jalen McMillan on fourth down to cut the lead to 17-10 with 42 seconds left in the half. Michigan tried to get downfield but wasn't able to convert and it stayed 17-10 at halftime.

Fans celebrate Michigan's first national title since 1997

The Huskies started the second half with the ball, but on the first play, Penix threw an interception and Michigan took over at the Washington 32-yard line.

Corum got Michigan into the red zone, but two false start penalties proved costly for the Wolverines and Michigan had to settle for a field goal.

Washington took over and went 47 yards down the field, but Michigan stopped them from a touchdown and the Huskies kicked another field to cut the lead to 20-13.

Both teams traded punts into the fourth quarter as the game stayed at 20-13. Washington hit a deep pass on their drive midway through the fourth that was negated by a holding penalty, and the Huskies couldn't get a first down, leading to another punt.

The Wolverines finally answered with their first touchdown since the first quarter after a huge pass from J.J. McCarthy to Colston Loveland for 41 yards. That set up Michigan perfectly for four more plays that ended with a Corum 12-yard touchdown run to go up 27-13 with just over 7 minutes left in the game.

The Huskies moved down the field but it ended with Mike Sainristil intercepting a Penix pass on fourth down and returning it 80 yards to the 8-yard line. Corum rushed two times that got it into the endzone and gave Michigan a 34-13 lead.