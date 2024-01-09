Watch Now
VIDEO: Jim Harbaugh says he's getting a '15-0' tattoo to celebrate national championship

Posted at 12:21 AM, Jan 09, 2024
(WXYZ) — Our Brad Galli caught up with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shortly after the team celebrated its 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship on Monday night.

Brad asked how fondly Harbaugh would look back at team 144 after beating the SEC champions, winning the Big Ten and eventually the national championship.

"I'm going to get a tattoo that says 15-0. I'm doing it. I made that vow, I made that promise, and I'm going to do it. To quote J.J. McCarthy, 'BET,'" Harbaugh said.

