Tigers unveil Opening Day celebrations including flyover, discounted happy hour & more

The Detroit Tigers have unveiled their plans for the home opener on Thursday as Detroit takes on the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit's Opening Day, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will include a National Anthem performance from Laith Al-Saadi, a flyover, a tailgate party and much more.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and standing-room tickets are still available for Opening Day with tickets available for the weekend games, too.

According to the Tigers, gates will open at 10:30 a.m. and there will be live music, photo opportunities, an exhibit celebrating Miguel Cabrera, the 50/50 raffle and more.

Fans can take advantage of the Miller Lite Home Run Happy Hour in the Comerica Landing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with $5 concessions including 16-ounce beers, fountain drinks, hard seltzers, hot dogs and mac-n-cheese bowls.

The Tigers said fans should try to be in their seats for team introduction at 12:35 p.m., and then Detroit sports legends will throw out ceremonial first pitches to start the game.

Al-Ssaadi, who was a finalist on The Voice, will perform the National Anthem, and then four A-10 Thunderbolt "Warthog" aircrafts from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base will perform the flyover.

