DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tickets are sold out for the Detroit Tigers' home opener, but if you're thinking about buying tickets for other home games this season, you're probably aiming to score some deals. So, I took a look at the best sites to buy affordable seats, and I also talked with some Tigers fans about their ticket-buying strategy.

Watch Alicia Smith's report in the video below

Tips and tricks to save big on Tigers tickets this baseball season

For Tigers fans, cheering on our team at home is something to look forward to. I asked a few fans how many games they try to attend each season.

“Yeah, I try to when it's nice out," said Dominic Montoni from Dearborn.

Related: Everything you need to know before the Tigers Home Opener

"At least, at least four or five. At least!" said Ashley McGrew.

"At least one a year (together)," said Stacey McGrew, Ashley's Mom.

"Depends on the year. Last year, we were pretty good. I probably went to like three," said Nick Heitchue of Macomb.

“I was going to say three to four a year I try to make it to," said Neko Licavoli of Macomb

But first, you have to snag tickets for those seats! I asked these fans for their ticket-buying strategy.

"I'll wait till the last second, whatever ticket's cheapest available, that's the one I'll go for usually," Nick Heitchue said.

"You gotta go to MLB.com. You have to. You get the best deals, you go straight to the source, it's the best route," Ashley McGrew said.

If you want the highest level of security and access to primary inventory, buy tickets through MLB.com or the official MLB Ballpark App. This route often comes with higher service fees and less flexibility in price compared to secondary ticket marketplaces. However, through this direct option, you can find single-game tickets, giveaways, special ticket packages, and value offers.

For resale tickets, let's compare SeatGeek, Gametime, and StubHub. I asked fans which option they typically go with.

"Usually you go to SeatGeek for low prices and like quick tickets," Heitchue said.

I asked Montoni why SeatGeek is his favorite option for buying tickets on the secondary market.

"(It's) probably the easiest one, it's kind of just straightforward," he replied.

SeatGeek is the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of Major League Baseball. It's best for overall, verified tickets with the highest inventory since it partners with the MLB. It's known for its "Deal Score" to rate ticket value. Pricing is all-in with fees upfront. Tickets are 100 percent guaranteed, and delivery is through the MLB Ballpark App.

Gametime is best for its "last call" or last-minute tickets and is generally known for offering lower fees. Fees are all-in and upfront. Users consider it very fast and easy. Tickets are 100 percent guaranteed, and they are delivered through an app or email.

StubHub is a former MLB partner, best for high inventory and variety of tickets. But fees are not all-in; they're added at checkout. The app is traditional with tickets verified through "FanProtect Guarantee," and they'll delivered through the app or email.

No matter how you get your tickets, fans can all agree on one point:

"Go Tigers!" Ashley shouted.

And one deal fans need to remember is the Tigers' 313 Value games. They take place every Tuesday home game at Comerica Park, offering discounted tickets starting around $19, with special $3 concession pricing on hot dogs, chips, soda pop, and water at select locations throughout the concourse or from the brightly green-dressed staff selling in the stands.

Related: Everything you need to know before the Tigers Home Opener